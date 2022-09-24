Screening of Jean-Luc Godard’s movie in Manipal today

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 24, 2022 00:41 IST

As a tribute to legendary filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, his movie-’Breathless’ will be screened and discussed about under the auspices of Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, MAHE, in Manipal on Saturday at 10 a.m. The venue is old TAMPI building. Author and convener of Udupi Chitra Samaj Phaniraj will introduce and talk about the film, a release said. Jean-Luc Godard was a French-Swiss film director, screenwriter, and film critic, who passed away recently. He rose to prominence as a pioneer of the 1960s French New Wave film movement. ‘Breathless’ is regarded as a masterpiece.

