‘Screening necessary at domestic terminals’

Mangaluru MLA and former Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader on Wednesday expressed the need for screening of passengers returning from foreign countries at the domestic terminals of airports.

He told reporters here that a couple of the days ago he saw few foreign tourists in a domestic flight coming to the Mangaluru airport. “These passengers left without being screened for COVID-19.”

It’s not just those arriving by the international flights but even those arriving by the domestic flights who need to undergo screening. “I said this during the meeting with Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu yesterday. Deputy Commissioner (Sindu B. Rupesh) has assured action,” he said.

While asking people with fever and dry cough who have returned from foreign countries to voluntarily come forward to undergo isolation for 14 days, Mr. Khader said the State government should have quarantine facility for treating COVID-19 positive cases outside the cities. “There will be resistance by people to have quarantine facilities within thickly populated areas.”

Mr. Khader expressed the need of a Secretary-level officer from the State to be deputed to New Delhi and coordinate with the Central government in getting back students and employees from Karnataka who are stranded in Italy and other COVID-19 affected countries.

While calling for closure of bars, Mr. Khader said people should abide by the directions of State government to prevent the likely community transmission of COVID-19 through social gathering. Strict action should be taken against shops that are selling masks and hand sanitisers at a higher price, he added.