Scouts and Guides undertake cleanliness drive at Udupi Rly. Station

As many as 40 cadet students of Bharat Scouts and Guides from Indrali English Medium School undertook a cleanliness drive at Udupi Railway Station under Konkan Railway Corporation network on Wednesday.

A communique from KRCL here said the corporation continuously undertakes cleanliness drives in its network as a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission activities. The cadet students along with four teachers participated in Wednesday’s drive in Udupi. Scouts and Guides Assistant Organising Commissioner, Udupi, organised the drive in which about 150 kg of waste was collected.