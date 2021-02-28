Scouts and Guides Kannada Bhavan inaugurated

Mangaluru

28 February 2021 01:06 IST

Scouts and Guides Kannada Bhavan and Mundrudeguthu K. Amarnatha Shetty Auditorium came to be inaugurated at Moodbidri on Saturday.

The facilities, next to Swaraj Maidan in the town, were constructed at a cost of ₹12 crore and be available for public to conduct various public programmes.

Inaugurating the facilities, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade said Moodbidri was the right to place to have the Kannada Bhavan as it was the land of great poet Rathnakaravarni who contributed to Kannada substantially.

Releasing Amara Smarane, a memoir on Late K. Amarnath Shetty, Karnataka Scouts and Guides chief commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia reminisced times spent with the former.

He said students of Scouts and Guides had distributed over 35 lakh masks to the needy free of cost during COVID-19 pandemic across the State.

Over 15,000 teachers associated with Scouts and Guides voluntarily worked in examination centres, he said.

Dakshina Kannada district in charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian, Bhattaraka Charukeerthi Panditacharyavarya Swami of Moodbidri Jain Mutt, M. Mohan Alva, president of Scouts and Guides Kannada Bhavan Nirmana Samiti, and others were present.