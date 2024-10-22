Scouts and Guides cadets clean Udupi railway station premises

Scouts and Guides cadets from Mount Rosary English Medium School, Kallianapura, participated in a cleanliness drive at the Udupi railway station on Monday.

As many as 16 cadets and three teachers participated in the drive under the leadership of Assistant State Organising Commissioner of Scouts and Guides Sommana Shekar, said a communique from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. Monday’s drive was the 76th monthly drive of the Scouts and Guides.

The drive saw cadets collecting over 150 kg of trash and disposing it.

