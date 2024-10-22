ADVERTISEMENT

Scouts and Guides cadets clean Udupi railway station premises

Published - October 22, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Scouts and Guides cadets from Mount Rosary English Medium School, Kallianapura, took part in a cleanliness drive at the Udupi railway station on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Scouts and Guides cadets from Mount Rosary English Medium School, Kallianapura, participated in a cleanliness drive at the Udupi railway station on Monday.

As many as 16 cadets and three teachers participated in the drive under the leadership of Assistant State Organising Commissioner of Scouts and Guides Sommana Shekar, said a communique from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. Monday’s drive was the 76th monthly drive of the Scouts and Guides.

Scouts and Guides cadets from Mount Rosary English Medium School, Kallianapura, took part in a cleanliness drive at the Udupi railway station on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The drive saw cadets collecting over 150 kg of trash and disposing it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US