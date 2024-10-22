GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scouts and Guides cadets clean Udupi railway station premises

Published - October 22, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Scouts and Guides cadets from Mount Rosary English Medium School, Kallianapura, took part in a cleanliness drive at the Udupi railway station on Monday.

Scouts and Guides cadets from Mount Rosary English Medium School, Kallianapura, took part in a cleanliness drive at the Udupi railway station on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Scouts and Guides cadets from Mount Rosary English Medium School, Kallianapura, participated in a cleanliness drive at the Udupi railway station on Monday.

As many as 16 cadets and three teachers participated in the drive under the leadership of Assistant State Organising Commissioner of Scouts and Guides Sommana Shekar, said a communique from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. Monday’s drive was the 76th monthly drive of the Scouts and Guides.

Scouts and Guides cadets from Mount Rosary English Medium School, Kallianapura, took part in a cleanliness drive at the Udupi railway station on Monday.

Scouts and Guides cadets from Mount Rosary English Medium School, Kallianapura, took part in a cleanliness drive at the Udupi railway station on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The drive saw cadets collecting over 150 kg of trash and disposing it.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.