ADVERTISEMENT

Scouts and guides build character, promote humanity: CM

December 25, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that the scouts and guides built character among students and promoted humanity.

Speaking at the 25th International Cultural Jamboree of the Scouts and Guides on the premises of Alva’s Education Institutes at Moodbidri, he said that the youth of today in the country are in confusion over understanding the culture and civilisation due to the Western influence. In such a situation, the activities of the scouts and guides helped in understanding the culture and civilisation of the country.

He said that though all religions preached and stressed on maintaining peace, terrorist activities and violence are taking place in the name of religion. Armed forces alone cannot contain terrorist activities. It needed change in the attitude and mindset to uphold humanity. A cultural revolution is required to change the violent mindset.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Bommai said that “Indianess” meant humanity and India’s culture is rich.

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, Moodbidri MLA Umanath A. Kotian, and others were present.

M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US