Scouts and guides build character, promote humanity: CM

December 25, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that the scouts and guides built character among students and promoted humanity.

Speaking at the 25th International Cultural Jamboree of the Scouts and Guides on the premises of Alva’s Education Institutes at Moodbidri, he said that the youth of today in the country are in confusion over understanding the culture and civilisation due to the Western influence. In such a situation, the activities of the scouts and guides helped in understanding the culture and civilisation of the country.

He said that though all religions preached and stressed on maintaining peace, terrorist activities and violence are taking place in the name of religion. Armed forces alone cannot contain terrorist activities. It needed change in the attitude and mindset to uphold humanity. A cultural revolution is required to change the violent mindset.

Mr. Bommai said that “Indianess” meant humanity and India’s culture is rich.

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, Moodbidri MLA Umanath A. Kotian, and others were present.

M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, spoke.

