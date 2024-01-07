ADVERTISEMENT

‘Score even more session’ organised by The Hindu in School receives good response

January 07, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Ameen Mudassar, CEO of CIGMA India, a career counselling and training organisation, conducted a session on how to focus and concentrate in studies, time management and how to handle stress

The Hindu Bureau

K.M. Shetty, Secretary of Ramakrishna Group of Institutions inaugurating the ‘Score Even More‘ session for 10th standard students at Geetha S.M. Shetty Hall in Mangaluru on Sunday, January 7. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The “Score Even More session” organised by The Hindu in School in association with Narayana e-Techno school and Pre-University College elicited a good response with over 250 students of Class 10 attending in Mangaluru on Sunday, January 7.

K.M Shetty, Secretary, Ramakrishna Educational Institutions who inaugurated the session asked the students to focus on achieving their goals. He also advised parents to create a good learning atmosphere for their children.

Ameen Mudassar, CEO of CIGMA India, a career counselling and training organisation based in Bengaluru, conducted a session on how to focus and concentrate in studies, time management and how to handle stress.

There was a lecture by a subject expert on how to develop growth mindset.

It was followed by an open house session offering students an opportunity to clarify their queries. Free study cards and study sheets were distributed for the participating students.

Over 250 students of Class 10 participated in the ‘Score Even More‘ session at Geetha S.M Shetty Hall in Mangaluru on Sunday, January 7. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

B.V. Nagaraju, Core Dean, Narayana Group, Bengaluru gave tips to the students on how to clear JEE, NEET and explained the study planer for students who wish to achieve good score to get admission in reputed colleges. Sham Kumar, AGM of the group was present.

The event was presented by Narayana e-Techno School and Pre-University College, Mangaluru.

