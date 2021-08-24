Mangaluru

Scooterist hits parked truck, dies

Sharan Shetty, riding a scooter, died of injuries after he hit a truck parked near Mulur in Udupi district on Sunday.

In his complaint to Kaup Police, truck driver Sangappa, a resident of Kalghatgi, said that he had parked the sugar-laden truck on the flanks of NH 66 at Mulur to have lunch. When he was checking tyres after lunch, along with his cleaner Ashok, Shetty riding the scooter hit the truck and suffered injuries on the head.

Though the complainant took him to Udupi government hospital, he was declared dead.

The Kaup police have registered a case and are investigating.


