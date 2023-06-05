Scooterist dies in accident in Charmadi Ghat

June 05, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 22-year-old scooterist died and pillion rider was injured after the scooter was hit by a KSRTC bus in Charmadi Ghat on Monday evening.

The Belthangady Traffic Police identified the deceased as Mohammed Irfan, 22, a resident of Magundi in Chikkamagaluru district.

The police said Irfan was riding the vehicle with his friend Avin Edward D’souza as pillion. The two were going towards Ujire. At a turning on Charmadi Ghat, the scooter was hit by the KSRTC bus bound towards Kottigehara. Irfan came under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot. D’Souza, who injured this hands and legs, was taken for treatment to a private hospital in Kuntikana in Mangaluru, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies when log falls on him

A 46-year-old man from Paduvanooru village of Puttur taluk died after a log stored in a tipper lorry fell on him on Monday morning.

The Puttur Rural Police identified the victim as B. Gopalakrishna.

According to the complaint filed by Gopalakrishna’s son B. Honey, the tipper lorry driver Avinash had come to take away the wood log kept at their house. Soon after loading the log, Avinash asked Gopalakrishna to close the side door of the lorry. Just after the closure of the door, the tipper lorry suddenly moved and the log fell off the vehicle and on to Gopalakrishna. He was taken to the Government Hospital in Puttur where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case was registered against Avinash for the offence punishable under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.