Scientists go onfield visits toeducate farmers

Teams of agriculture scientists and agriculture officers recently visited agriculture and horticulture fields in Belthangady taluk to create awareness about managing diseases and pests in agriculture.
A team comprising scientists from Mangaluru Krishi Vijnana Kendra Kedarnath, Shodhan and Rashmi visited Belalu and Kokradi villages under the Aathma scheme of the Agriculture Department, said a release.
Addressing farmers on the field belonging to progressive farmer Sulaiman Bheemande in Belalu, Dr. Kedarnath said that excessive use of pesticides to control pests and managing diseases in paddy crop would destroy dependent and predatory insects.
Consequently, diseases and pests would increase, he said and asked farmers to opt for organic pesticides, including Trichoderma and Pseudomonos.
During her visit to progressive farmer Sudhakar Jain’s field at Kokradi, Dr. Rashmi explained the importance of horticulture crops and comprehensive crop pattern in arecanut and coconut crops. She also gave information about pre-planting and post-planting nurturing of plants.
Veterinarian Shodhan from Mangaluru listened to dairy and poultry farmers and offered solutions to problems being faced by them.
Assistant Horticulture Officer Mahaveer enlightened farmers about damage caused by red ring nematode, how to identify and manage them.
Dr. Kedranath suggested that farmers use trap nets to control red ring nematodes and urged them not to resort to excessive use of pesticides.
