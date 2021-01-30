Scientist from NEERI visits Pachchanady landfill site

MANGALURU

30 January 2021 01:08 IST

Lakshmikanthan P., a scientist from the Water Technology and Management Division, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, visited the landfill site of the Mangaluru City Corporation at Pachchanady on Friday to suggest to the corporation remedial measures for the landfill site disaster in 2019.

High Court order

Earlier, the High Court of Karnataka in its order on November 23, 2020 directed the corporation to appoint NEERI to suggest remedial measures and to ensure that such a tragedy/incident is never repeated.

Following the High Court order, the city corporation wrote to NEERI on November 29, 2020 requesting it to suggest remedial measures and the future course of action to be taken.

