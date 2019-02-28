Science exhibition inaugurated in Manipal

A science exhibition was inaugurated at the School of Life Sciences (SLS) by Narayana Sabhahit, Registrar, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), here on Wednesday.

The exhibition is part of the National Science Day celebrations of the SLS. There were nearly 50 exhibits from the fields of biology, physics and chemistry and they are partly manned by students of class 9 from schools in Udupi district, who had undergone residential training programme at the institution for the past week.

These students received certificates of appreciation from Sheshadri Chari, journalist and member, Planning and Monitoring Committee, MAHE, and Dr. Sabhahit.

The exhibition is open for children, students and parents till Thursday noon.