Science exhibition inaugurated in Manipal

A science exhibition was inaugurated at the School of Life Sciences (SLS) by Narayana Sabhahit, Registrar, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), here on Wednesday.
The exhibition is part of the National Science Day celebrations of the SLS. There were nearly 50 exhibits from the fields of biology, physics and chemistry and they are partly manned by students of class 9 from schools in Udupi district, who had undergone residential training programme at the institution for the past week.
These students received certificates of appreciation from Sheshadri Chari, journalist and member, Planning and Monitoring Committee, MAHE, and Dr. Sabhahit.
The exhibition is open for children, students and parents till Thursday noon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor