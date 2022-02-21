Science exhibition from today as part of National Science Week

As part of National Science Week and 75th Independence Day, the Science Centre of Kalaburagi, in association with Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi, will organise a science exhibition and competitions between February 22 and 28 at the District Science Centre here.

In a media note released on Monday, C.N. Lakshminarayana, head of the District Science Centre, said that the event will be inaugurated by Narayana Inamdar, Scientist (rtd), NRSA-ISRO, Hyderabad, and NASA, U.S., at 11 a.m. M.V.N. Ambika Prasad, professor (rtd) in Physics and UGC-BSR Faculty Fellow, Gulbarga University, will preside over the event.

The exhibition, which will focus on India’s achievements in science and technology, will remain open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day.

As part of the celebration, various activities are also planned every day, which include essay competition for Class XI and Class X students on the role of women in the Indian Independence movement, drawing and painting competition for schoolchildren, team quiz for high school students on Indian freedom movement and today’s scenario of science and technology, film show on Indian freedom movement and scientists who contributed for the development of science and technology and science toys making workshop for Classes VIII-IX students.

On the concluding day, a C.V. Raman Memorial Lecture will be held, followed by prize distribution and open house quiz on India and space.