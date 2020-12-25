Mangaluru

Science centre to open today

After a gap of nearly nine months, the Regional Science Centre at Dr. Shivaram Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama will be opened for visitors on Friday.

People visiting the science centre should wear masks, maintain social distancing and apply sanitiser to hands, Executive Director of Nisargadhama Gokuldas Nayak has said in a release.

The science centre in the Nisargadhama had remained closed for visitors since the announcement of lockdown in March this year.

