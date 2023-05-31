HamberMenu
Schools reopen to festive atmosphere

May 31, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Teachers sorting textbooks at the Government Higher Primary School at Mannagudda in Mangaluru on Tuesday, a day ahead of reopening of schools in Dakshina Kannada.

Teachers sorting textbooks at the Government Higher Primary School at Mannagudda in Mangaluru on Tuesday, a day ahead of reopening of schools in Dakshina Kannada. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

There was a festive atmosphere in many schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi as schools reopened for 2023-24 academic year on Wednesday.

The teachers and members of School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) welcomed the students to the schools.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar said in a statement that the schools have been reopened with adequate infrastructure facilities. Parents should send their children to schools without any fear.

In Udupi, Yashpal Suvarna, MLA, participated in the reopening event held at the Government Composite High School, Volakad with renowned psychiatrist P.V. Bhandary. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that he would give priority to develop education and health sectors in his constituency. He later distributed uniforms and textbooks to the students.

In Kaup, Gurme Suresh Shetty, MLA, participated in the school reopening programme at Anegundi Sri Saraswathi Peeta Soorya Chaithanya Global Academy High School, Kuthyar. He felicitated the meritorious students who scored well in the SSLC examination.

Education Department officials said that 20% of textbooks are yet to arrive and uniforms will be given to the students.

