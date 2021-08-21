Schools, PU colleges in Udupi will not open from tomorrow

It is because the COVID-19 positivity rate in the district has not come down below 2%

Schools and pre-university colleges in Udupi district will not reopen from Monday [August 23].

It is because the COVID-19 positivity rate in the district has not come down below 2%. According to Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, the positivity rate presently stood at 2.5 %. The schools will have to wait for sometime to resume the physical classes, he said.

A communique from the office of Deputy Director of Pre-University Department has warned that disciplinary action will be taken against such colleges which will conduct offline classes from Monday.

Meanwhile, speaking at a meeting in his office on Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner said that all private hospital should conduct COVID-19 tests on those who show symptoms of fever, cough, and cold.

“As the swab sample collections have been increased in the district, priority has been given for declaring the test results at the earliest. If the situation demands, the samples collected may be sent to laboratories in neighbouring districts to get the results on time,” he added.