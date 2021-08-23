Schools not to reopen for two more weeks in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

23 August 2021 20:53 IST

Pre-university colleges can offer offline classes in phases starting August 30

Schools in Dakshina Kannada will not be allowed to conduct physical classes for Class IX and Class X for at least another two weeks. However, pre-university colleges can offer offline classes in phases starting August 30 by adhering to COVID-19 protocols, according to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

Pre-university colleges cannot force students to attend offline classes. They will have to continue to offer online classes, he said.

The decision was taken after a meeting of District Disaster and COVID-19 Management, presided over by Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Fisheries, Ports, Inland Water Transport S. Angara.

Dr. Rajendra said that as the positivity rate in the district is still above 2% schools will not be allowed to re-open for two more weeks. When pre-university colleges begin, students will have to compulsorily produce RT-PCR negative certificate. Infected students will have to be compulsorily in quarantine for seven days and get tested (RT-PCR) again.

Schools will be allowed to re-open after assessing the COVID-19 situation, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Dr. Rajendra said that swab tests will be increased from 11,000 samples to 15,000 samples a day in the district. At least 20 primary contacts should be tested. Every primary health centre should collect 180 samples to 200 samples daily. Every laboratory technician should test 50 samples daily.

Mr. Angara directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure that the staff who are on COVID-19 duty are paid on time their salary every month.

The Minister said that lab technicians, staff nurses, food suppliers should be paid their dues every month. If any Tahsildar or officials concerned showed laxity, they should be suspended or action should be taken against them, he said.

Responding to it, the Deputy Commissioner said that all Tahsildars should make salary payment by fifth of every month. If not, he will recommend for disciplinary action against such Tahsildars.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath, Y. Bharat Shetty, Umanath Kotian, Rajesh Naik U., Harish Poonja, Sanjeeva Matandoor, MLC Pratapchandra Nayak, Mayor Premananda Shetty and other senior officials participated.

In Udupi

Meanwhile, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Monday that the district administration will make all efforts to reduce the positivity rate to below 2% by August 30. Once it is achieved, schools and pre-university colleges will be allowed to reopen, he added.