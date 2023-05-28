Schools in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi to reopen on May 31 amid concerns of water scarcity

May 28, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

Amidst concerns of water scarcity, most of the schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district will reopen on May 31. Having already received text books and a pair of uniforms, government and aided schools will distribute them to students in the beginning of the academic year itself, unlike the past where there was delayed distribution.

“Except for Mangaluru, where there is water rationing, no region in Dakshina Kannada is affected due to water scarcity,” Dakshina Kananda Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara told The Hindu. None of the schools have so far reported problem of water. “If any school has problem, they can approach the local municipal authority or the gram panchayat, which will make necessary drinking water arrangement,” he said.

The Government has given priority for the timely commencement of the new academic year. “Water scarcity should not be the reason for delayed start of the academic year,” he said.

Teachers will start coming to the schools from Monday, May 29. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction B.R. Naik said that teachers have been told to have a look at the classrooms and kitchen and ensure they are in the right condition. They have been told to ensure availability of drinking water. The teachers will hold meetings with members of School Development and Monitoring Committee and prepare for reopening festival. They will also come out with an academic plan.

Udupi Deputy Director of Public Instruction K. Ganapathi said all government and aided schools have received the textbooks. “The textbooks and a pair of uniform will be given to students during the Prarambhotsava,” he said.

Meanwhile, teachers have been involved in the exercise of seeding Aadhaar numbers of students in the Students Achievement Tracking System and remove duplicate entries. First round of admission to schools under Right to Education will be completed on Monday, May 29. The second round of seat allocation will start from June 6 and admission process is scheduled for completion by June 16.

Fresh coat of paint has given new look to several schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Notable among them include Government Higher Primary School in Mannagudde in Mangaluru, which is among the government schools in the twin districts that have wall paintings depicting local heritage and culture.