Schools gear up to welcome students for the new academic year from tomorrow

There will be emphasis on improving and strengthening students’ basic skills, namely simple mathematics, reading and writing

Published - May 29, 2024 11:30 pm IST - MANGALURU,

The Hindu Bureau
Teachers arranging the benches and desks in a classroom at Government Higher Primary School at Mannagudda in Mangaluru on Wednesday as part of preparation works of reopening the school for the new academic year from Friday.

Teachers arranging the benches and desks in a classroom at Government Higher Primary School at Mannagudda in Mangaluru on Wednesday as part of preparation works of reopening the school for the new academic year from Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A worker cleaning the floor at Government Higher Primary School at Mannagudda in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

A worker cleaning the floor at Government Higher Primary School at Mannagudda in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

After a nearly two-month long vacation, state syllabus schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will reopen for the new academic year from Friday. Some of the CBSE and ICSE schools in the two districts have already commenced classes, while others will start from June 17.

Hectic preparations were on in many schools with teachers coming in on Wednesday to take stock of arrangements for the start of classes. The Department of School Education has sent across to schools a 280-page detailed note stating the schedule of activities to be held in the new academic year and also laying down guidelines regarding student’s safety, cleanliness of school premises and quality of education.

Mangaluru South Block Education Officer H.R. Eshwara said on Wednesday that teachers were asked to look at the state of classrooms. “The government has directed us to ensure that no student is made to sit in a classroom that is damaged,” he said. The teachers were working with members of School Development and Monitoring Committees in cleaning the classrooms and the school premises and arranging drinking water. A team of 25 officials will visit schools to ensure compliance with department guidelines, he said. Ceremonies will be held to traditionally welcome new students to the school, he added.

An official from the Mangaluru North Block office said a drive will be held across the district to bring back students who have discontinued their studies four days after the reopening. In the new academic year, there will be more emphasis on improving and strengthening basic skills namely simple mathematics, reading and writing, the official said.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction Venkatesh Patagar said two pairs of uniforms will be given to students of government schools. Textbooks are being supplied and will be shortly given to students. The mid-day meals will start from May 31. Schools that have secured 100% result in the recently-held SSLC examination are displaying banners to attract new students.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal has asked schools to ensure that their vans operate in accordance with norms related to safety of students. While asking school van drivers to stop vehicles only at designated points, they have also been told not to overload their vehicles. Parents have been asked not violate one-ways and overload their vehicles while dropping their wards to school.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / school / students / teachers / environmental cleanup / drinking water / police / public transport / road safety

