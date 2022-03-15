Schools, colleges to reopen in twin districts today

Schools and colleges which were closed in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Tuesday in view of the final verdict of the High Court of Karnataka in the hijab case, will reopen on Wednesday.

In a statement, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that holiday was declared only for Tuesday. “Tomorrow, classes will resume as per schedule,” Dr. Rajendra said.

Orders prohibiting processions, protests and any other movement of five or more people is in place across the district till March 19 and it is applicable to an area of 200 m around educational institutions, he said.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao asked people to respect the verdict of the High Court in the hijab case and cooperate with the district administration to maintain peace in the district.