School correspondent caught red-handed while accepting ₹5 lakh bribe to clear pension papers

July 08, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - MANGALURU

The Lokayukta police caught the correspondent of Niranjana Swamy Aided School, Sunkadakatte-Bajpe, red-handed while accepting ₹5 lakh bribe from a teacher getting retired this month-end to forward her pension papers to the Education Department on Friday.

Mangaluru Lokayukta Superintendent of Police C.A. Simon gave the name of the correspondent as Jyothi N. Poojary. Deputy SPs K. Kalavathi and B. Cheluvaraju, Inspector Vinayaka Billava and personnel participated in the trap operation.

Mr. Simon said Shobharani, who has been working with the grant-in-aid school, managed by the Sri Niranjana Swamy Education Trust, as a teacher and head teacher for the last 42 years, was going to retire on July 31.

She submitted a request letter to Ms. Poojary to send the pension papers to the department on May 25 and had asked for an acknowledgement. However, the correspondent neither issued the acknowledgement nor forwarded the pension papers to the department. She later allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh for doing so.

Again, Ms. Shobharani visited Ms. Poojary at her residence on July 5 and requested to forward the papers. The correspondent then demanded ₹5 lakh for the same.

On Ms. Shobharani’s complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap on Friday and caught Ms. Poojary red-handed while accepting the bribe, Mr. Simon said. The accused would be arrested and produced before the jurisdictional court, he added.

