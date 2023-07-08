HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School correspondent caught red-handed while accepting ₹5 lakh bribe to clear pension papers

July 08, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta police caught the correspondent of Niranjana Swamy Aided School, Sunkadakatte-Bajpe, red-handed while accepting ₹5 lakh bribe from a teacher getting retired this month-end to forward her pension papers to the Education Department on Friday.

Mangaluru Lokayukta Superintendent of Police C.A. Simon gave the name of the correspondent as Jyothi N. Poojary. Deputy SPs K. Kalavathi and B. Cheluvaraju, Inspector Vinayaka Billava and personnel participated in the trap operation.

Mr. Simon said Shobharani, who has been working with the grant-in-aid school, managed by the Sri Niranjana Swamy Education Trust, as a teacher and head teacher for the last 42 years, was going to retire on July 31.

She submitted a request letter to Ms. Poojary to send the pension papers to the department on May 25 and had asked for an acknowledgement. However, the correspondent neither issued the acknowledgement nor forwarded the pension papers to the department. She later allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh for doing so.

Again, Ms. Shobharani visited Ms. Poojary at her residence on July 5 and requested to forward the papers. The correspondent then demanded ₹5 lakh for the same.

On Ms. Shobharani’s complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap on Friday and caught Ms. Poojary red-handed while accepting the bribe, Mr. Simon said. The accused would be arrested and produced before the jurisdictional court, he added.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.