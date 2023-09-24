HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

School bags will become lighter from next year with 1/3rd reduction in textbook size: Madhu Bangarappa

‘There will be no change in the content but the volume will be reduced, the Minister for School Education and Literacy said

September 24, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa

A file photo of Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Karnataka government will reduce the volume of school textbooks by about one-third, thus making the school bags lighter from the academic year 2024-25, said Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa in Mangaluru on September 24.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Bangarappa said the government has worked out a way to drastically reduce the weight of the school bag. “There will be no change in the content, but the volume will be reduced,” he said.

Three annual examinations

On holding three annual examinations for students of Class 10 and II Pre University from this academic year, Mr. Bangarappa said it would greatly reduce the stress on students as it gives them another opportunity to do well in the examinations and continue with higher education in the same year. “Yes, there will be more stress on teachers. I am okay with it insofar as it relieves students from the fear of failure.” Best of the scores in the three examinations would be considered, he said.

Asked about the students losing out on admission to degree courses because of the time taken to complete the three examinations, Mr. Bangrappa said the government had clearly laid down the schedule of the three examinations. “The schedule will be strictly followed. Colleges have been told to admit these students and conduct bridge courses for them,” he said. Under the proposed State Education Policy, the colleges would be made to provide necessary opportunity to these students, he added.

Karnataka Public Schools

The State government has proposed to open over 2,000 new Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) with one school covering about three gram panchayats. There are 300 KPS’ now and 500 new KPS’ are set to start from the academic year 2024-25. These schools will have classes from LKG to Class 12 and there will be emphasis not just on academics but also music, art, sports and other extra curricular activities.

Steps are being taken to address the shortage of teachers and fill gaps in infrastructure of government schools. Of the 53,000 vacant posts for teachers, the government has sanctioned over 40,000 guest teachers, Mr. Bangarappa said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / education / school

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.