Scholar B.A. Vivek Rai urges govt. to save Kannada schools in coastal belt

Published - November 10, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Expressing concern on the decline of Kannada medium schools in coastal Karnataka, former Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University and Karnataka State Open University B.A. Vivek Rai has urged the government to prioritise education and protect these institutions.

Speaking at an interaction on Kannada on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava at S.V. Parameshwara Bhatta Institute of Kannada Studies, Mangalore University, recently, Prof. Rai said: “Kannada is our mother tongue, and it’s our responsibility to promote it.”

The scholar said that an atmosphere should be created for youngsters to learn Kannada. “We must also create opportunities for youngsters to learn and grow in Kannada.” Prof. Rai also highlighted the need for quality research in Kannada and the importance of translation.

“My love for Kannada began at home, listening to my mother sing Kannada songs and recite Vidura Neethi and Jaimini Bharata. In school, I studied Kannada texts and attended Taalamaddale programmes.”

Prof. Rai said that his father encouraged him to read Kannada literature daily at the public library.

The former professor of Kannada emphasised on the importance of reading, writing, speaking, and listening to Kannada to develop a strong connection with the language.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Folklore University K. Chinnappa Gowda, former Project Director of the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) ,Central Institute of Indian Languages,Mysuru B. Shivarama Shetty, and Kannada teachers at the Kannada Department of the university Somanna, Nagappa Gowda, and Dhananjaya Kumble participated in the discussion.

