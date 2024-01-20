Scholar B.A. Vivek Rai chosen for Sandesha Award for 2024

January 20, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Scholar B.A. Vivek Rai is among seven persons who have been chosen for the Sandesha Award – 2024 instituted by Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education, Mangaluru.

Mr. Rai, a former Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University and Karnataka State Open University, has been chosen for the award under the Kannada literature category.

Others selected for the award are Valerian Quadras (Konkani literature); Muddu Moodubele (Tulu literature); Abdussalam Puttige (media); Alwyn D’Cunha (Konkani music); Chandranth Acharya (art), and Hucchamma (education).

In addition, it has selected Jana Shikshana Trust, Mangaluru for Sandesha Special Award.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Saturday, Director of the foundation Sudeep Paul and chairman of the award selection committee and also former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Follklore University K. Chinnappa Gowda said that the award will presented on February 11 at a function at the Sandesha Institute, Nanthoor, at 5.30 p.m. The event will be presided over by Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bengaluru and president of Karnataka Regional Bishops Conference.

Speaker of Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader, Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Bellary and chairman of the institute, Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru, Gerals Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi will attend the function.

Mr. Paul said that the institute recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karnataka Gangubhai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University.

The collaboration aims to broaden educational horizons by introducing certificate and diploma programmes, further enriching the educational offerings of the foundation.

