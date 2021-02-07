Schemes launched at Mangalore University

Several schemes and a project were inaugurated at Mangalore University’s Mangalagangothri campus here on Saturday.
Bank of Baroda’s Mangaluru regional manager Sunil K. Pai inaugurated the Vatsalya Nidhi scheme of the university. He also launched a midday meal scheme for eligible varsity students, the first of its kind, and handed over the attendance register to committee head B.K. Sarojini.
On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya handed over a cheque for ₹1 lakh as his personal contribution for the midday meal scheme. The dignitaries launched National Service Scheme activities for 2021-22 by administering oath to students .
Later, Mr. Yadapadithaya, Registrar Raju Mogaveera, Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma, executive engineer Y. Umesh Bhat, Konaje Gram Panchayat PDO Savitha and others inaugurated a public toilet complex at Konaje bus stand. The toilet complex, which was an initiative of the university, was built with funds under Corporate Social Responsibility of the Bank of Baroda.
