SCDCC bank receives award for implementing Atal Pension Yojana

June 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank Cief Executive Officer K. Gopalakrishna Bhat on Wednesday received the Exemplary Award of Excellence for 2022-23 conferred by the Pension Fund Regulation and Development Authority in New Delhi.

Union Finance Secretary (Financial Services) Vivek Joshi presented the award in recognition of bank’s performance in implementing Central government’s flagship Atal Pension Yojana, said a release.

SCDCC Bank was empannelled to implement APY on January 11, 2019, as per the direction of the PFRDA. The bank gave targets to its branches to register beneficiaries every year.

The release said SCDCC Bank achieved considerable progress in registering beneficiaries thereafter and in 2022-23 it created a record by registering 6,669 beneficiaries.

PFRDA Chairman Depak Mohanti, Member Mamatha Shankar and Executive Director A.G. Das were present at the programme.

