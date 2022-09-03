SCDCC Bank gets Apex Bank award

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 03, 2022 22:34 IST

The South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank has bagged the Karnataka State Apex Cooperative Apex Bank Award by securing “A” grade in auditing.

A press release here said the bank was securing the award for the 20th time for its outstanding achievements. The award was in recognition of the bank’s all-round growth for 2020-21.

SCDCC Bank has the distinction of being the first DCC Bank in the State in distributing Rupay Debit cards to all its customers. It has got national recognition by introducing core banking, mobile banking and such other novel initiatives.

Achieving 100% recovery in agriculture credit for the last 27 years, the bank has introduced several progressive schemes for the benefit of members and customers under the leadership of its Chairman M.N. Rajendra Kumar. The bank with its 111 branches across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts has strengthened the economic power of people.

Mr. Kumar would receive the award during the annual general meeting of the Apex Bank to be held at Bengaluru on September 7, the release added.

