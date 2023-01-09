HamberMenu
SCDCC Bank disburses ₹1,387.99 crore short-term crop loan during 2022-23

January 09, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
South Canara District Cooperative Central (SCDCC) Bank Chairman M.N. Rajendra Kumar chaired the Scale of Finance meeting to decide the target for short-term agriculture loans for 2023-24 in Mangaluru on Monday, January 9.

South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank Chairman M.N. Rajendra Kumar on Monday, January 9, said the Bank has so far disbursed ₹1,387.99 crore short-term crop loan during 2022-23 as against the target of ₹2,130 crore. The outstanding loan as on March 31, 2022, was ₹1,644.07 crore, he added.

Chairing the Scale of Finance meeting to determine the crop loan target for 2023-24 here at the Bank headquarters, Mr. Kumar said the Bank had disbursed ₹124.26 crore term loan from Nabard Credit Fund and its own resources during 2021-22. During the current fiscal, the Bank has so far disbursed ₹96.42 medium and long term agriculture loans.

The meeting fixed the target for short-term loans for various crops the forthcoming financial year after discussions with agriculture experts, representatives of various banks and departments of cooperation, agriculture and horticulture.

Bank Vice President Vinay Kumar Soorinje and other directors, District Cooperative Union President Prasad Kaushal Shetty, Nabard DDM Sangeetha Karna, joint director of agriculture M.C. Seetha and others were present.

