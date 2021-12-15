SCDCC Bank declares 13.5% dividend

Mangaluru

South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank on Tuesday announced paying 13.5% dividend to members even as it has registered an all-time high net profit of ₹33.74 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

Announcing dividend payment at the 107th annual general body meeting here, chairman M.N. Rajendra Kumar said the bank could register the spectacular achievement notwithstanding stiff competition from commercial banks. He said the robust performance was backed by adapting to new technologies, including core banking etc., in its 106 branches.

It also introduced mobile app and tab banking facilities during the year and would introduce inter-banking mobile payment system and net banking services in the coming days. Implementation of common software in all primary agriculture credit cooperative societies was under progress to introduce uniform software across cooperative banks.

Mr. Kumar said the total transactions during the year touched ₹10,095.89 crore surpassing the set targets. It collected ₹4,951.41 crore deposits to achieve the feat of the first DCC bank in the state to secure highest amount of deposits. Advances made during the year stood at ₹3,711.57 crore, he said adding the working capital of the bank stood at ₹7154.82 crore.