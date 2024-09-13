GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCDCC Bank conferred Atal Pension Yojana and Apex Bank awards

Published - September 13, 2024 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
SCDCC Bank president M.N. Rajendra Kumar and CEO Gopalakrishna Bhat receiving the Atal Pension Yojana and Apex Bank Awards in Bengaluru on Friday, September 13.

SCDCC Bank president M.N. Rajendra Kumar and CEO Gopalakrishna Bhat receiving the Atal Pension Yojana and Apex Bank Awards in Bengaluru on Friday, September 13. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka Cooperative Apex Bank on Friday, September 13, conferred the Atal Pension Yojana and Apex Bank Awards on South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank at its annual general meeting in Bengaluru.

SCDCC Bank President M.N. Rajendra Kumar and CEO K. Gopalakrishna Bhat received the awards from Apex Bank President Belli Prakash, stated a release. The bank was enrolled to offer APY in January 2019 and has enrolled 10,717 beneficiaries under the scheme thus standing first among DCC banks in the State.

Obtaining A Grade in the audit with overall growth in all sectors, SCDCC Bank was chosen for the Apex Bank Award for the year 2022-23. With the present award, the Bank has consecutively secured the honour for the 22nd time, the release said.

With a history of 110 years and 113 branch network, SCDCC Bank has core banking and such other advanced facilities.

