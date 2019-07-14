Scanty rainfall likely to hit marine fish production this year, say scientists

Marine fish production in the State is likely to be hit owing to scanty rainfall this year, according to two senior scientists at the College of Fisheries, Mangaluru.

“There could be serious implication this year,” A. Senthil Vel, Professor and Dean, College of Fisheries, told The Hindu.

Mr. Vel and Lakshmipathi, Professor, Department of Aquatic Environment Management at the college, said rainfall is associated with carrying food and nutrients to fish and other marine organisms and providing shelter for the fish larvae and juveniles from predators. Less rainfall this year will have an impact on this routine cycle, they said.

In addition, with more number of boats operating, especially the mechanised ones, there will be competition along the coast to catch fish for commercial purpose. It is likely to result in catching of small fishes, which also serve as food for big fishes. Hence, customers are unlikely to get quality fish in the coming days, Mr. Vel said.

Meanwhile, the two scientists said in a statement that the amount of precipitation owing to rainfall, specially along the western coast, which flows through the Western Ghats, not only brought the nutrients from the forest regions of the Western Ghats but also rejuvenated rain-fed rivers, streams and aquifers. The rain-fed rivers, streams and aquifers provided fresh water source to the various waterbodies along the coast even after rainfall thereby maintaining the salinity level in the estuarine regions and coastal waters.

In case of less rainfall, there is probability of all waterbodies drying up thereby increasing salinity of the estuarine area. Many fish like pearls spot, lady fish, mullets, certain species of prawns, oysters, and so on require congenial salinity. “Increase in salinity on account of less fresh water has serious impact on the population of such estuarine fish and shell fish,” the professors said.

Lack of rainfall accompanied with high temperatures would be extremely detrimental to several fish species as it affected the primary productivity, thereby adversely impacting the entire life cycle of the fish and fisheries.

“There is an urgent need to take steps for launching alternative livelihood schemes to provide livelihood security to fishermen,” the professors said.

Dakshina Kannada recorded an average 862.9 mm rainfall from January to July 12, 2019. The normal district average of rainfall from January to July end stands at 2,264.4 mm, according to the office of Deputy Commissioner.