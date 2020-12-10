SCADS declares 5% dividend to members

South Canara Agriculture Development Cooperative Society (SCADS) Ltd., Mangaluru, has declared 5% dividend to its members after posting a net profit of ₹8.86 lakh for 2019-20.
SCADS president Ravindra Kambali made this announcement at the annual general meeting of the society in Mangaluru recently, said a release.
He said the society has consistently maintained ‘A grade’ in cooperative audit. Despite less demand for power tillers and competition from private dealers, the society was able to do business worth ₹6.6 crore, besides ₹10.97 crore turnover in banking section.
Stating that the society was awarded the ‘Best Cooperative’ award during the recently concluded Cooperative Week celebrations, Mr. Kambali said the society gave a demonstration of arecanut separating machine in the agriculture workshop.
The society was also planning to commence banking services at Kadaba, Kundapur, and B.C. Road.
Retired employees B. Kashinath and Jagadish Devadiga were felicitated on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath