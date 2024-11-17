SC judge stresses on arbitration and conciliation, Lok Adalat to dispose of pending minor cases in courts

Supreme Court judge Justice Arvind Kumar on Sunday stressed the need to dispose of minor cases pending in courts through arbitration and conciliation and Lok Adalat.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day 125th anniversary of celebrations of the Udupi Courts and Bar Association in Udupi.

The judge said the judiciary should make maximum use of technology during the judicial proceedings. Conducting proceedings through virtual mode helps maintain transparency and would instil more confidence among litigants. It also saves time and money for litigants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor and former Supreme Court judge S. Abdul Nazeer, who spoke both in Kannada and Tulu, said that hundreds and thousands of cases are being filed in courts daily. A judge can dispose of a maximum of three cases a day. Hence settlement of cases is getting delayed. Judges, advocates and Law Ministers should together find out remedies for the speedy disposal of cases pending in courts.

Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Justice N. V. Anjaria, who presided over the programme, said infrastructural facilities should be provided to new courts.

Minister for Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H.K. Patil said advocates and judges played a pivotal role in getting justice to litigants. People have more faith over judiciary than the executive and the legislature, he said.

Judge of the Karnataka High Court and Administrative Judge of Udupi district Justice E.S. Indiresh released a souvenir.

Karnataka High Court judges Justice M.G. Uma, Justice Ramachandra D. Huddar, Justice Venkatesh Naik T., Advocate General Sasikiran S. Shetty, Karnataka High Court Registrar General K.S. Bharat Kumar, and Udupi Principal District and Sessions Judge Kiran S. Gangannavar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.