SC judge: Legal awareness prevents people from suffering injustice

‘Docket exclusion and docket explosion are issues of concern for the judiciary’

Awareness of law prevents docket exclusion which is the outcome of peoples’ reluctance to approach either the police or the courts and suffer injustice, said Supreme Court judge S. Abdul Nazeer here on Thursday.

Speaking at the district legal awareness programme, Mr. Nazeer said docket exclusion and docket explosion, which results due to pendency of cases, are the two prime issues of concern for the judiciary.

For the 135 crore population of the country, there are less number of courts and hence litigants are not getting timely justice. Docket exclusion where people bear with injustice was not for the society.

The Supreme Court judge said Legal services authority is addressing docket explosion and docket exclusion. While holding lok adalats to settle disputes, the authority has been holding events to make people aware of laws.

Karnataka High Court Judge B. Veerappa said the State Legal Services Authority has conducted 1,335 legal awareness programmes this year that covered 29,736 villages. As much as 3.37 lakh cases were settled in Lok Adalats held in different courts and this had saved sizable amount of litigation expenses for the State Government.

While calling upon anganwadi and ASHA workers to involve in legal awareness activities, Mr. Veerappa asked educational institutions, including Alvas Group of Institutions, to open legal service clinics in their premises. So far 139 institutions have opened legal service clinics, he added.

High Court Registrar General T.G. Shivashankare Gowda said State and District Legal Services Authorities are making efforts to reach out to common man through legal awareness programmes

High Court Judge K. Somashekar, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Principal District and Sessions Judge B. Muralidhara Pai and Chairman of Alvas Education Foundation Mohan Alva also spoke.