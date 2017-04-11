Mangaluru

Saying prayers for rain

A “Siyala (tender coconut) Abhisheka” will be offered at the Sri Chandramouleshwara Temple and Sri Ananteshwara Temple on Car Street here by Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, at 6 p.m. here on April 13. The intention is to pray for rain so that there is enough water for drinking and agricultural purposes in the State. Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt will be present.

