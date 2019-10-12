Saxophone maestro Kadri Gopalnath passes away

Noted saxophone exponent Kadri Gopalnath, the first to introduce the Western instrument to Carnatic music, passed away at a private hospital here on Friday. He was 69. He was ailing for some time. A native of Mangaluru region, he had settled down in Chennai.

A Padmashri award winner, Kadri Gopalnath is survived by his wife, Sarojini, who served as a school teacher, and two sons, Manikanth Kadri, who is a noted music director, and Guruprasad Kadri, who works in Kuwait, and a daughter, Ambika Mohan.

According to family sources, Kadri Gopalnath was admitted to A.J. Hospital and Research Centre here on Thursday following back pain.

He breathed his last at about 4.45 a.m. on Friday due to cardiac arrest.

The family is waiting for his elder son [Mr. Guruprasad Kadri] to arrive here from Kuwait for the last rites.

Mr. Manikanth Kadri said that the body will be kept at the Town Hall here to enable people to pay their last respects, once his elder brother arrived.

As the news of the death spread, fans arrived in large numbers at the house of Kadri Gopalnath in Padavinangady to meet the family members.

One of the pioneers of Carnatic music as far as saxophone recitals were concerned in the country, Kadri Gopalnath had the distinction of being the first Carnatic musician to be invited to the BBC Promenade concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1994.

Kadri Gopalnath was born in Mittakere in Sajeepa Mooda village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on December 6, 1949.

Later, he shifted to Mangaluru and practised saxophone on the banks of the ancient pond in the Kadri Manjunatha temple. He, then, prefixed Kadri to his name.

His father Taniyappa was a Nagaswaram artiste. Hence, he learnt playing the instrument from his father at an early age. He also had a chance to listen to a saxophone recital by a bandset of the then Mysore Palace. Once exposed to the Western music instrument, he developed a passion for it. He learnt playing Carnatic music on the saxophone from N. Gopalakrishna Iyer of Kalaniketan. He presented his first concert at All India Radio, Mangaluru, in 1978. Later, he came in contact with well-known Carnatic musician T.V. Gopalakrishnan in Chennai, who promoted him.

Kadri Gopalnath has given musical performances in many places across the world, including in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, Sri Lanka and West Asia, and also at international-level music festivals.

Mangalore and Bangalore universities have conferred on him honorary doctorates. A winner of the Kendra Sangeet Natak Academy Award and a number of other awards, his was a household name, especially in South India.

Kadri Gopalnath became popular after the Chennai-based Master Recording Company (which marketed under the brand name Sangeetha Live Cassettes) brought out several of his recordings in the form of cassettes in the 1980s.

On Friday, several social media platforms were flooded with audio and video recordings of Kadri Gopalnath’s performances.