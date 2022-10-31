Savitha Samaja to encourage hairdressers and beauticians start using herbal products

Savitha Samaja Multipurpose Cooperative Society of Udupi district to conduct workshop and demo at Savitha Samaja Samudaya Bhavan, Ambalapady today

Savitha Samaja Multipurpose Cooperative Society of Udupi district to conduct workshop and demo at Savitha Samaja Samudaya Bhavan, Ambalapady today

Concerned with the reported side effects of beauty products containing chemicals on skin and hair, the Savitha Samaja (hairdressers community) Multipurpose Cooperative Society of Udupi district has decided to encourage community members to use herbal and organic products that are said to be less harmful.

To make a beginning in this direction, the society has organised a one-day workshop and demo session for its members as well as the general public on Tuesday.

Society president Naveenchandra Bhandary said that the programme, being jointly organised in association with Markat Direct Ltd., a marketing company dealing with chemical-free products, will be held at the Savitha Samaja Samudaya Bhavan, Ambalapady in Udupi, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The workshop, Mr. Bhandary said, should encourage over 1,500 hairdressers and beauticians in the district to switch over to organic beauty products in a gradual way thereby benefiting the end-user. Open to all, the workshop and the demo feature preparation of beauty products using herbal/organic raw material.

Markat Direct president Rajesh Krishna Alva said that with over 90% of beauty products available in the market being manufactured using chemicals, the workshop should help the beauticians to identify and use chemical-free products.

Society honorary president Govinda Bhandary told The Hindu that the society with five branches — Udupi, Karkala, Kundapur, Brahmavar and Kaup, has become part and parcel of its members life. It offers them credit for different purposes at cheaper rates of interest. The workshop is one such other initiative to encourage members to offer safe healthcare, he said.

Tissue paper

Mr. Naveenchandra Bhandary further said that the society in about two months will set up its own tissue paper production and marketing unit at Ambalapady. All the members will buy their requirement from the society thereby saving at least 25% of what they are spending at present, he said. Now, the society is buying about 5,000 packs of 100 tissue papers spending about ₹ 1 lakh a month.