Save the rich heritage and culture of Dakshina Kannada for next generation, says humour writer Bhuvaneshwari Hegde

Amid differences, Dakshina Kannada people should continue to live in harmony and save the rich heritage and culture for the next generation, said humour writer and president of 26th Dakshina Kannada District Sahitya Sammelana Bhuvaneshwari Hegde in Mangaluru on Saturday, March 23.

In her presidential address on the inauguration of the two-day sammelana, Ms. Hegde said ancestors of the region have been at the forefront of the freedom struggle and have taken the lead in bringing societal reforms. They have fought against aggressive forces with pride. By adapting to modernity with caution, the ancestors retained the native culture. They lived with humanity and gave shelter in the region to those who came from faraway places.

“It is our duty to preserve this rich heritage and pass it on to the next generation. The younger generation should not hate us. Amid differences we should continue to live in harmony,” she said.

While expressing concern over the threat to spoken and written Kannada in the era of Artificial Intelligence, Ms. Hegde said people are hearing “Bindas Kannada” in FM Channels, celebrities “Kanglish” and “Punching Kannada” in Kannada news channels. As a result, writers too have come out of rigidity to make use this Kannada in their works. This is a matter of serious concern for Kannada language and steps should be taken at right earnest to maintain purity of Kannada.

Reiterating the need for improving infrastructure and strengthening Kannada medium schools to give quality education, Ms. Hegde said greater impetus should be given to reach books from the community library to the doorstep of readers. More private libraries should be opened across the State and these should help in protecting civic health, she said.

State Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi and president of Dakshina Kannada District Kannada Sahitya Parishat M.P. Shrinath also spoke. As many as 10 new books were released on the occasion.

