Savarkar portrait row: SDPI members booked for disrupting govt event in Mangaluru

As students came on stage holding portraits of freedom fighters, panchayat members and SDPI activists questioned the presence of Savarkar’s portrait and stopped the programme

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 16, 2022 16:22 IST

The Mangaluru city police booked activists of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which included Gurupura Gram Panchayat members, for alleged obstruction of a cultural programme organised by the gram panchayat on August 15.

The Mangaluru city police booked activists of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which included Gurupura Gram Panchayat members, for alleged obstruction of a cultural programme organised by the gram panchayat on August 15.

In the complaint, Panchayat Development Officer Aboobacker, said the panchayat had organised a cultural programme in its premises at 11 a.m. to mark the Independence Day celebration. The event was being conducted by students of the local Bethany School and was attended by the Panchayat president among others.

Towards the end of the programme, at around 12.30 p.m., students came on stage holding the portraits of Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters. Panchayat members A.K. Riyaz, Mansoor, Ashraf, Shahiq and other SDPI activists questioned the presence of Savarkar’s portrait and stopped the programme. Following an argument with a teacher, they forced the school principal to tender an apology on stage.

By such conduct, Mr. Aboobacker said, the SDPI activists have hurt students and the public at large. He sought action against SDPI activists for alleged obstruction of a government function.

The jurisdictional Bajpe police registered a complaint for offences punishable under Sections 341 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code. The police said they were collecting CCTV footage and other evidence related to the case.

