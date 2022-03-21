Sarah Aboobacker’s family objects to name being dragged into hijab controversy

The Hindu Bureau March 21, 2022 15:09 IST

Sarah Aboobacker | Photo Credit: File photo

Sarah Aboobacker stands for women empowerment. No one should make use of her name to justify their agenda, according to a statement released by the family of the 86-year-old writer. Objecting to RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat referring to the writer in connection with the hijab controversy in his speech at Kutthar in Mangaluru on March 20, the family said they strongly condemn persons using the writer’s name to perpetuate their agenda. The 86-year-old writer is not in position to make any statement, they said. The family members said they are a very liberal family and are living in a free democratic society. No one, they said, has right to enforce their own agenda on others in relation to dress code, food code or choosing a life partner.



