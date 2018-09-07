‘Santwana staff haven’t been paid for six months’

more-in

Sheela K. Shetty, vice-president of the zilla panchayat, said on Thursday that the six persons working at the Santwana Sahayavani here have not been paid their salaries for six months.

Speaking at the general body meeting of the ZP, Ms. Shetty said that they the were being given just ₹6,000 a month and did not enjoy any other facilities such Provident Fund.

Yet the Department of Women and Child Welfare had not released their salaries, she said.

An officer from the Department said that the salaries were being released through the Khajane-2 software since June. This had led to the blockage of their salaries. The authorities had been informed about it and the salaries would be released soon, she said.