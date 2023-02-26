ADVERTISEMENT

Sanskrit is a universal language: ISKCON’s Bhakti Raghava Swami

February 26, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sanskrit is not a language related to any religion, it is a universal language, said Sri Bhakti Raghava Swami Maharaj of International Society for Krishna Consciousness, Canada.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the World Sanskrit Conference organised by Srinivas University at its Mukka campus near here on Sunday, February 26. Sri Bhakti Raghava Swami said, “We are not born in Bharatvarsha by choice but we are lucky to be born here with a diverse culture.”

Vitthal Joshi, technoprenuer and educationist from Hyderabad, said that one can become a scholar with the knowledge of Sanskrit. There is need to understand that Sanskrit is not mere language of rituals; in fact, it is the language of Sanathana. Knowledge of Sanskrit enables learning of other languages in ease.

Srinivas University Chancellor A. Raghavendra Rao, who presided the programme, said the government should help and cooperate with more research in Sanskrit language. “We look forward to a new revolution in Sanskrit language and culture through this conference.”

Pro-Chancellor A. Srinivas Rao, Board of Governors Trustee Members A. Vijayalakshmi R. Rao, A. Mitra S. Rao, Padmini Kumar, Oncology professor from Bengaluru Uday Kumar Maiya, Vice-Chancellor P.S.Aital, and others were present.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of the Bhagavad Gita recitation competition held for students. The researchers who presented papers in the conference were honoured.

Tirupati Padmavathi Srinivasa Kalyanotsava was conducted at the World Conference Sabha Mantapa of Srinivasa College Mukka campus.

