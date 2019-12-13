Sanskrit essential for survivalof Indian culture, says seer

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt inaugurated the renovated SMSP Sanskrit College here on Thursday.

This college was established by the seers of the Ashta Mutts or the eight mutts of Udupi in 1904. The classes in the beginning were held in the Sri Anantheshwara Temple and the Sri Chandramouleeshwara Temple.

The college got its own building here in 1951. The governing council of the college decided to carry out the renovation of the college building in 2018. Accordingly, it has been renovated at a cost of ₹ 3 crore.

Later, speaking after inaugurating the renovated college, Vishwesha Tirtha Swami said that Indian culture could survive only if Sanskrit language survived. It was the responsibility of all well-meaning people to protect and promote the SMSP Sanskrit College established by the Ashta Mutts, he said.

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt said that it was essential to promote Sanskrit language in the country. Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Pejawar Mutt, Vidyarajeshwara Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Palimar Mutt, K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, V. Girish Chandra, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Samskrit University and others were present.