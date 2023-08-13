ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjeevini supermarket managed by women to be opened in Udupi on August 14

August 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The market has been set up under the National Rural Livelihood Mission and a SHG from Cherkadi will manage it

The Hindu Bureau

The supermarket that will be managed by women members of a self help group formed under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A supermarket which will be managed by women members of a self-help group formed under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) will start its operation in Udupi from Monday, August 14. The market will also offer some online services.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Udupi district in-charge Lakshmi Hebbalkar will inaugurate the market in Udupi Taluk Panchayat office building at noon.

The supermarket in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Named Sanjeevini Super Market it will be managed by women members of Samruddi Sanjeevni Self Help Group of Cherkadi which has financially been supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The market will sell products made by different Sanjeevini (Karnataka Rural Livelihood Mission) women self help groups. In addition, it will sell other consumer products and food items.

The supermarket in Udupi will sell bags, wall paintings, keychains, terracotta products, bamboo products, ornamental plants, candles, and more. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Some of the products to be sold will include grow bags, wall paintings, keychains, Udupi saree which has a GI tag, terracotta products, bamboo products, Yakshagana mementoes, ornamental plants, handmade bags, candles, doormats, organic products, honey, rice, home made chocolate, cake, soaps, snacks and the like.

Online services

The market will also offer Seva Sindhu online services. In addition, on-line application services related to passport, PAN card, driving licence are also available. Legal and personal counselling services are also available in the same premises.

The Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat H. Prasanna said that 7,623 self-help groups have been formed in gram panchayat level through 155 gram panchayat level federations under the NRLM. They have over 85,000 members. The members of these groups are being provided with training to take up self employment activities. The groups are also being financially supported. Some of the groups have already begun their economic activities. The supermarket has been set up to create market for their products. It will empower them economically.

