Sanjay Varma takes charge as MRPL Managing Director

June 01, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Sanjay Varma took charge as the Managing Director (Additional Charge) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., here on Thursday as per the order of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

He has been on the board of MRPL as Director (Refinery) since June 2020 and has had extensive exposure by being on the Boards of MSTPL, ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd and Shell-MRPL Aviation.

Mr. Varma has had a rich exposure to various domains of expertise in the Oil and Gas industry. During his three-and-a-half decades of service, he headed the organisation in Operations Management, Project Management, Materials Management and Health, Safety and Environment Management.

A graduate of mechanical engineering, Mr. Varma joined MRPL in December 1993 and has played a pivotal role in the execution and operation of all three major phases of the refinery and its aromatic complex. He was instrumental in leading a major revival of MRPL’s fortunes, which has resulted in the best-ever physical performance and financial position, making it India’s largest operated single-site Oil PSU in the entire Nation for 2022-23.

As MRPL’s Managing Director, Mr. Varma will steer the company in its efforts towards executing a major expansion, meeting energy transformation targets, and foraying into ambitious marketing ventures, said a release.

