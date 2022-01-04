Sanghatane seeks 50 more days of additional work under MGNREGA

HUBBALLI

04 January 2022 19:24 IST

Urging the State Government to provide 50 more days of additional work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), farm workers staged protests in Dharwad taluk on Tuesday.

The demonstrations were staged under the aegis of Raitha Krishi Karmikara Sanghatane. While a demonstration was staged in front of the zilla panchayat office in Dharwad by members of Mugali unit of the sanghatane, another demonstration was staged by sanghatane members at Honnapur village in Dharwad taluk.

Addressing the protestors in Dharwad, sanghatane leader Deepa said that because of adverse weather, farmers have lost their yield and consequently, farm workers did not have any work for their livelihood.

Advertising

Advertising

She said that farm workers were finding it extremely difficult to manage their families and meet the educational demands of their children. Hence, the State Government should provide them additional 50 days work under the MGNREGA, Ms. Deepa said.

She also said that the workers who were provided jobs under MGNREGA had not received their payment for a few months now. The sanghatane will urge the officials to, therefore, considering the plight of workers, release their wages at the earliest, she said.

Sanghatane office-bearers Manjula Jagadali and Sridevi and others were present. A memorandum was submitted to the zilla panchayat officials.

In the protest staged at Honnapur village in front of the gram panchayat office, the protestors sought additional mandays under MGNREGA. Sanghatane office-bearers Kempanna Khanapur, Mahanand Prakash, Geeta Kempanna Kumbar and others, who led the protest, submitted a memorandum to the Panchayat Development Officer.