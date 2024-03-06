Sangh Parivar condemns police for not allowing Bajrang Dal activist to enter Tumakuru

March 06, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP and the Bajrang Dal have condemned the Tumakuru police for not allowing Bajrang Dal Karnataka Prantha co-convener Muralikrishna Hasantadka to speak at a protest of the Bhayotpadana Virodhi Samiti in Tumakuru on Wednesday.

Mr. Hasantadka, a resident of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, was entering Tumakuru in his car and the police stopped him at the checkpost at Yediyur in Amruthur police station limits. The police issued a notice under Section 71 of the Karnataka Police Act preventing him from entering the district and sent him away.

The Tumakuru police said there was intelligence inputs about likely law and order problems if Mr. Hasantadka speaks at the protest. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad Karnataka Dakshina Prantha joint secretary’s Sharan Pumpwell hate speech in Tumakuru last year created tension. “We did not want to take any risk this time and hence restrained Mr. Hansantadka,” a Tumakuru police official told The Hindu.

Condemning it, the BJP Dakshina Kannada district president Satish Kumpala said the State government continues to use police to curb Hindu activists and to help anti-national organisations.

The government continues to stifle the right to free speech, despite the High Court taking the State government to task recently for restraining activist Chakravarti Sulibele from entering Kalaburagi city, he said in a statement.

The Bajarang Dal Mangaluru unit said the action against Mr. Hasantadka will not deter activists from continuing to fight for the cause of the nation.

Activists of BJP, VHP, Bajrang Dal, two Mangaluru City MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty and Bantwal MLA U. Rajesh Naik took part in the protest of Bhayotpadana Virodhi Samiti held near Clock Tower Circle in Mangaluru on Wednesday.